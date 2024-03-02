What's The Key To Restaurant-Quality Burger Patties? We Asked An Expert

Few things are as consistently craveable as a delicious burger. It's no wonder that so many restaurants feature burgers as part of their menu, and there are some truly delectable options out there. But what about when you're hankering for one on a night in? If you've experimented with making burgers at home, you probably already know that, almost always, burgers taste better at a restaurant. So we consulted an expert to find out why that is, no matter how many fancy toppings or seasonings you use.

Sherry E. Cardoso works as the culinary director for Patti Ann's restaurant and bakery in Brooklyn, New York. She revealed to Mashed that the key to leveled-up burger patties is all in the meat ratio, saying, "A key ingredient for a delicious burger is the mix of the ground beef used." A common mistake people make when cooking burgers is buying ground beef from the grocery store without paying much attention to the fat percentages. As Cardoso advises, working with high-fat beef is essential to achieving great-tasting patties.