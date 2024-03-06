The Complicated Answer To If Lab-Grown Meat Is Halal And Kosher

Lab-grown meat is hailed by some as a scientific advancement that could one day become an ethical and environmentally friendly replacement for animal products. Some speculate that in the future this process might take the place of livestock farming as our primary source of meat production, though it's likely the pushback there would be enormous. In the meantime, the two companies that have received USDA approval are trying to make sure that this slaughter-free meat is available to everyone. That includes those of the Islamic and Jewish faiths, who often have to adhere to restrictions on the food they eat, particularly when it comes to the consumption of animal products. The question of whether or not lab-grown meat is kosher or halal is a complicated and likely ongoing discussion. For lab-grown meat to be halal or kosher, certain guidelines would need to apply. And there are questions about whether it's possible to observe those guidelines.

Lab-cultivated meat is cultivated from cells that are harvested primarily from living animals, before being grown in bioreactors filled with a nutrient bath that feeds the product. Both halal and kosher practices predate this process by thousands of years. Figuring out exactly where this relatively recent food development belongs within these religious traditions is going to take some time. However, the companies currently making lab-grown meat are trying their best to comply with the halal and kosher traditions.