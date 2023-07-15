What Counts As Halal Meat, Explained

With the world's various cultural backgrounds, religious customs, and time-honored traditions, our global dining scene is a true feast for the senses. Amidst this flavorful tapestry, one's dining practices and food preferences often sway to the tune of one's upbringing. Still, even if you didn't grow up regularly eating halal, you may have encountered the term before and might have even seen or once tried its food. But what does "halal" really mean?

The term is derived from the Arabic word for "permissible," and halal foods include dishes that are acceptable in Islamic law as laid out by the Quran. It's all about what's allowed and what's off-limits. Any food that complies with Islamic law is deemed halal, while its forbidden counterparts are known as "haram."

When it comes to meat, going halal means steering clear of any forbidden cuts, like the hindquarters, and pork. Fish, chicken, beef, venison, and game birds make the cut, while pigs and reptiles are left out of halal considerations.