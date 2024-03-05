The Difference Between Vietnamese Coffee And Spanish Lattes

When you think of coffee beans and where they grow, you might envision Ethiopia or Colombia, but Vietnam is actually the second-largest grower in the world. In particular, it's the largest global producer of robusta beans, the kind used to create Vietnamese coffee. One distinction between robusta and the more common arabica coffee beans is that the former variety has a stronger, bolder flavor and a higher caffeine content. Some describe it as a slightly bitter, peanut-y taste.

To make coffee from these beans, brewers use a phin filter, which holds ground beans in a chamber above a filter with small holes. The filter is placed on top of the glass you intend to drink from, and hot water is poured over the beans. This is quite similar to many pour-over methods seen elsewhere.

Condensed milk is typically added to the bottom of the glass before the brewing begins, creating a lovely visual effect. Vietnamese coffee is reliably served over plenty of ice. Some like to add it after the brew is finished, while others add it with the milk. Still others pour the coffee-milk mixture over a glass of ice after brewing. The condensed milk adds a rich, creamy sweetness that balances out the robusta coffee's stronger notes, and the ice makes it perfect for a hot day — this is ideal in Vietnam, where some areas have an average daily temperature of about 80 degrees Fahrenheit, even in the winter.