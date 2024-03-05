How Long Does Canned Beer Last?

If you've ever taken a sip from a can of beer to find it tastes a bit stale, overly sweet, or just deeply unpleasant, you're likely drinking an expired beer. It's easy to dismiss products' expiration dates as mere suggestions, and though general wisdom maintains that canned foods can usually last well beyond their expiration date, the same isn't true for canned beer. In fact, this product — even unopened — has a relatively short shelf life, typically lasting six months to a maximum of two years. How you store your beer also influences its longevity. Keeping beer in a cupboard or pantry will push it to the lower end of that timeline, while a fridge or cellar can preserve beer for an extra six months to a year.

Most beers do come with an expiration date, but how manufacturers determine this date is subject to many different factors that won't apply across all beer brands. Some may place the expiration three months after canning, others 10. As a loose rule, you can typically enjoy canned beer about five months after it technically expires.