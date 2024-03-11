The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Seasoning Stew

Stew is a great meal for holidays or dinner parties because large portions can be slow-cooked in a single pot, but this also creates added pressure to season it perfectly and avoid recipe blunders. As the beef breaks down and the vegetables you put in your stew become soft, a rich depth of flavor develops. However, the cooking process isn't complete without strategically salting your stew.

A major misunderstanding when it comes to salting food is that quantity is all that matters. Don't dump all the salt in at the end. That's one of the mistakes everyone makes when cooking beef stew. In reality, the frequency with which you salt your stew is crucial. While the ingredients may seem simple, the science of salting a straightforward dish can often get overlooked. However, the savory flavor of stew hinges on adding salt throughout the cooking process.

Salt requires time to spread throughout the broth and infuse the meat and veggies. Dan Souza, editor-in-chief of Cooks Illustrated, explained via Instagram that adding the same amount of salt to identical stews but at different times resulted in one overly salted bowl and another perfectly seasoned, well-balanced one.