False Facts About Caviar You Thought Were True

Revered as a delicacy, caviar is the unfertilized, salt-cured roe of sturgeon fish. Caviar is often described as mildly salty, with a rich, buttery flavor that varies depending on the type of sturgeon fish it's harvested from and its habitat as well as the method of preparation. The size, color, and texture of the roe also vary, allowing connoisseurs to enjoy the gourmet item in different forms.

Both the rarity of sturgeon fish and the labor-intensive process involved in harvesting caviar have contributed to the product's high price point. More specifically, overfishing has led to a decline in wild sturgeon populations, placing many of the fish species on the endangered list. In response to this crisis, sustainable farming practices have been developed that allow for the extraction of sturgeon eggs without killing the fish. This is a welcome development since the growing international caviar market is estimated at nearly $373 million this year and projected to be valued at more than $547 million by 2029, according to market research firm Mordor Intelligence.

Despite its steep price and luxury status, caviar is the subject of many myths. Not to worry, however, because we are here to separate fact from fiction. Curious to learn more? Keep reading!