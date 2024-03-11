Wild Vs Store-Bought Strawberries: What's The Difference?

There's a reason pick-your-own apple orchards and strawberry patches are so popular: Freshly picked fruit in the wild just tends to taste better. We imagine that the taste of that red apple still hanging on the tree is much juicier and crunchier than what we find at the grocery store and that the strawberries are more flavorful and sweet. Whether the store-bought variety is inferior to the wild kind is up to your taste, but there are differences between the two that account for their varying flavor, size, and color.

The first thing most people notice when picking wild strawberries is that they're tiny compared to those at the grocery store. We often believe that bigger is better, but one bite will prove that theory doesn't apply to strawberries. They may be small, but wild strawberries taste much sweeter than store-bought. According to the Royal Society of Chemistry, there's a scientific reason behind it. Wild strawberries "have higher aroma intensities and significantly richer [flavors] because they contain greater quantities of odorous molecules, including some extra ones."

Some may wonder why we can't just grow strawberries with more significant amounts of aroma compounds for grocery stores, but it's not that simple. The strawberries sold in grocery stores are bred to last longer on the shelves, ship better, and resist disease better than their wild cousins. While this is positive for consumers, it makes the genetic pool smaller — the cross-breeding results in less flavorful strawberries.