Driscoll's New Strawberries Are A Taste Of The Tropics

Move over, regular strawberries! There's a new kid in town, and this pale strawberry's taste has an uncanny resemblance to tropical punch. You heard that right; there's no longer just one strawberry flavor profile. With the release of the new Tropical Bliss strawberries, berry company Driscoll's has upped the ante on taste diversity when it comes to the fan-favorite fruit. Choosing the best strawberries may have just gotten easier!

According to a press release from Driscoll's, this isn't the company's first foray into such unique tasting, premium-grown strawberries, as the Tropical Bliss strawberries will join their predecessors on the shelves of grocery stores this summer. These include Sweetest Batch strawberries, ruby-red berries engineered to taste like candy and fruit punch, and Rosé Strawberries, a lighter pink berry that tastes like peach and pink lemonade. The press release notes that the new Tropical Bliss berries are white and yellow in color — don't let that fool you into thinking they're not ripe — and have "light flavor notes of tropical punch, pineapple, and passionfruit."

Driscoll's strawberry experts, including Phil Stewart, its global director of strawberry breeding, and Kat Phetxumphou, a sensory scientist, have their own interpretations of the taste profile. "There's some mango and guava flavors — but to me, it's the pineapple flavor that really stands out," Stewart said, while Phetxumphou added, "The flavor is like a refreshing tropical punch on a nice hot day..." (via Driscoll's website).