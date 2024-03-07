No, You Shouldn't Freeze Baking Spices. Here's Why

It's a serious inconvenience when baking spices go bad or deteriorate in flavor, and to prevent this, many people take to hacks for storing spices that don't always work as originally planned. Freezing your spices is one such hack. The idea is to keep your spices fresh long-term, but in reality, the freezer can ruin baking spices in ways you may not have foreseen.

The primary danger of freezing spices is water. Condensation can form inside your spice storage containers when the temperature changes drastically. This won't do much to your spices while they're frozen, but it can cause them to clump or even mold once thawed. Freezer burn is another worry. As your spices freeze, the moisture within them will be drawn out into the dry freezer air – yes, this is true even for dry spices. You'll want to prevent freezer burn at all costs as it can cause undesirable flavor changes.

The effort it takes to freeze spices for long-term storage probably isn't worth it for most spices. Even if they're stored properly in vacuum-sealed bags, they only last around six months before the flavor degrades. In comparison, properly stored spices can last up to three years.