What Is Mazeman And How Do You Eat It?

Mazeman offers a hearty and satisfying dining experience. Since the noodles tend to be served ready-combined with the sauce, each strand is perfectly coated with savory goodness. However, you can continue to mix the dish as you eat it to keep redistributing those flavors and maintain the saucy texture.

Chopsticks are the traditional utensil of choice for navigating the tangle of noodles and toppings, though no judgment if you prefer to stick with a fork. Take a moment to appreciate the enticing aromas wafting from the bowl, then it's time to embrace the slurp — the signature sound of enjoyment in Japanese cuisine. In his interview with Brighton Source, chef Ivan Orkin shares, "I think people crave ramen because a lot of styles are very fun to eat. They're explosive and flavourful, and mazemen is like ramen, it's slurpy and noisy and messy and it's still very similar in the eating experience." It seems that losing the broth doesn't remove what we love about eating traditional ramen.

With mazeman, you might find that you finish eating the noodles before you have worked your way through the array of toppings. If this happens, there's an easy solution. After finishing the noodles, you can enhance the remaining ingredients in the bowl by incorporating steamed white rice, known as oi-meshi in Japanese. This helps to soak up any remaining sauce and provides another delicious starchy base for the leftover toppings.