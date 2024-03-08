What Is Chaya Soup And What Does It Taste Like?

The health profile of any dish can be increased with the addition of leafy greens, and chaya is a particularly nutrient-dense green. The chaya leaf was an essential food in Maya diets for several centuries as it is a fast-growing plant that readily regenerates, making it widely accessible. Additionally, the mild flavor of chaya allows for versatility when cooking. The Maya used chaya leaves in their soups, scrambled with their eggs, in tamal, or boiled and eaten with a fat like butter or oil.

Chaya's strong medicinal profile is another desirable reason to add it to healing dishes like soup. Chaya leaves contain many nutrients including calcium, iron, protein, and vitamins A and C. Chaya may also help support blood sugar, treatment of Type 2 diabetes, and aid in digestion, circulation, and other bodily processes.

While the leaves are the powerhouse of the chaya plant, a cautionary note is that they cannot be consumed raw. A substance called hydrocyanic glucoside resides within chaya leaves and is considered toxic when raw. Luckily, boiling the leaves for 15 minutes eliminates the toxicity of the chaya. This cooking requirement makes chaya soup the perfect vehicle to enjoy the health benefits and flavor of the leafy green.