The Rise And Fall Of Taco Bueno

Taco Bell may be the most numerous fast-food Mexican chain in the U.S., but Texas-based Taco Bueno has its share of devoted followers. Since its start in 1967, Taco Bueno has amassed fans of its Tex-Mex-style cuisine. At one time, Taco Bueno could be found in seven states. However, many franchises have since closed. Today, you can only find Taco Bueno locations in Texas, Oklahoma, or Arkansas.

Devotees of the Tex-Mex restaurant celebrate the trademarked Muchaco, a soft taco wrapped up with pillowy pita bread instead of the traditional tortilla. Connoisseurs of Mexican fast food restaurants also suggest ordering the platter rather than a-la-carte. Platters come loaded with Mexican rice, tortilla chips, refried beans, sour cream, and guacamole.

As beloved as Taco Bueno may be, the fast food restaurant has fallen on hard times. Heavy debt and bad weather in the fall of 2018 led to a shortage in liquidity for Taco Bueno. To stay afloat, the chain had to offload its debt, and it needed to do it fast. But to understand the rise and fall of Taco Bueno, we need to start at the beginning of the story in Abilene, Texas, in 1967.