The Worst Dish Amanda Freitag Ever Ate On Chopped - Exclusive

You don't have to be a fan of cooking competitions to enjoy Food Network's "Chopped." The fast-paced show has something for every type of viewer, including everything from recipes with improbable ingredients to tear-jerking upsets. Of course, people also look out for the praise — or disdain — of the "Chopped" judges, including celebrity chef Amanda Freitag. The New Jersey native has been with the series since its debut in 2009. In celebration of the show's 15th anniversary, we at Mashed sat down with Freitag for an exclusive interview to discuss some of her favorite moments on "Chopped." However, not all of the chef's memories are sweet. In fact, some of the dishes she's judged over the years have been downright dreadful.

On a high-stakes show like "Chopped," a single mistake is all it takes to leave a bad impression. Still, few errors are so egregious that the judges are still talking about them years down the line. During the show's very first season, Freitag encountered one of its worst desserts to date, an upside-down plum cake prepared with salt in place of sugar. "That was extremely memorable on so many different levels," she tells Mashed. In our interview with the "Chopped" star, she spared no details in her account of the moment she tasted the cake.