Amanda Freitag Is Mixing Things Up For The 15th Anniversary Of Chopped - Exclusive Interview

You have a sold-out dinner coming up on February 23rd at the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival. Can you share any details about the event with us?

Well, I'm cooking along with Tiffani Faison and Jet Tila, two chef colleagues and friends of mine. We have all never teamed up for dinner together before, so I'm really looking forward to it. We all happen to be competitors on the "Tournament of Champions" that's premiering this Sunday.

That's really good to hear. What else are you looking forward to during your visit to South Beach?

I'm always looking forward to seeing all my chef friends. That's the most fun part. It's like chef camp when we go down there. And then, at some point during the weekend, if not once or twice, I'll usually have a breakfast meeting for business or just fun at a Cuban diner called Puerto Sagua.

They have the best Cuban coffee, and they have — I'm not going to lie, most people are there for this — just delicious hangover food. It's scrambled eggs, rice, and beans, and then with your Cuban coffee, they give you Cuban bread that is soaked in butter and pressed, and it's almost paper thin. And the idea is that you dip that into the Cuban coffee; it sets you straight. You probably need a nap afterward. But it is so good, and there's nowhere here like that. So whenever I'm down for the festival, I make sure I get there at least once or twice for that fix.

