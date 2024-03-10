Copycat Biscoff Speculoos Cookies Recipe

Are you a Biscoff cookie lover who's never considered making your own? Introducing copycat Biscoff speculoos cookies, which share the iconic spiced flavor and delicate crunch of the store-bought version and can be easily whipped up in the comfort of your own kitchen. "These cookies have become a true favorite in my home! I generally have all the basic ingredients on hand, so I can quickly bake a batch whenever I feel like a sweet treat," says recipe developer Tanika Douglas. "Plus, they're budget-friendly and are just so moreish."

This cookie dough is straight-forward to prepare, with the spiced flour mixture made first and then combined with the wet ingredients into a moist, buttery dough. After an important period of resting, the dough is then rolled out, cut into small fluted rectangles, and baked until perfectly dark golden brown. In addition to being a brilliant morning tea snack, these copycat Biscoff speculoos cookies make a thoughtful present. "I love packaging a batch of cookies into a beautiful tin and gifting them to a loved one or neighbor. It's such an easy present, and people adore the homemade touch," Douglas shares.