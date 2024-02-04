Indulgent Biscoff "Cookie Butter" Cheesecake Recipe
Indulge in the delectable, creamy richness of this indulgent Biscoff "cookie butter" cheesecake recipe by recipe developer Tanika Douglas. This dessert elevates the classic cheesecake by infusing it with sweet, spiced Biscoff flavor. Increasing in popularity in recent years, Biscoff has become a well-loved snack and spread that's celebrated through this delicious cheesecake.
Even though the cheesecake is an absolute showstopper, the recipe is incredibly straightforward to make for cooks of all levels. To begin, the crust is crafted from a two-ingredient blend of crushed Biscoff cookies and melted butter that is then pressed firmly into a base. This sets the stage for the star of the show: the creamy cheesecake filling, which has plenty of Biscoff butter swirled through the mixture.
The indulgent Biscoff "cookie butter" cheesecake is a versatile delight that suits a range of occasions. Its decadent richness and unique Biscoff flavor make it a perfect centerpiece for festive celebrations, birthdays, and dinner parties, adding a touch of elegance to any gathering.
Gather the ingredients for the indulgent Biscoff cookie butter cheesecake
To create this indulgent Biscoff "cookie butter" cheesecake, you will need Biscoff cookies, butter, white chocolate, cream cheese, heavy cream, Biscoff spread, powdered sugar, and lemon juice.
The foundation is laid with Biscoff cookies and unsalted butter, creating a buttery, textured crust that sets the stage for the creamy indulgence to come. The heart of this creation lies in the melted white chocolate, cream cheese, and heavy cream, culminating in a luscious filling that carries the Biscoff flavor. Accentuating the Biscoff experience, is Biscoff spread folded through the filling. A touch of sweetness is added with powdered sugar, while lemon juice introduces a subtle zest.
Biscoff cookies and Biscoff spread are crucial components for this cheesecake and can be conveniently found in various locations. Generally, local grocery stores or supermarkets stock Biscoff products in the cookie or international foods aisle. Additionally, specialty or gourmet food stores may carry Biscoff products, providing a more curated selection for those seeking premium ingredients. Together, these meticulously selected ingredients converge to create an indulgent Biscoff "cookie butter" cheesecake that is destined to become a well-loved family favorite.
Step 1: Line a springform cake tin
Line a round, 9x9-inch springform cake tin with parchment paper along the base.
Step 2: Beat the Biscoff biscuits
Place 27 Biscoff cookies into a ziplock bag, and use a rolling pin to beat them into a fine crumb.
Step 3: Make the Biscoff base
Add the Biscoff crumbs and melted butter into a large bowl and mix until a wet sand mixture forms.
Step 4: Spoon into the cake tin
Spoon the crumb mixture into the prepared cake tin.
Step 5: Press down to create the base
Use the back of a spoon to press down and create a firm base, then place the base into the freezer for 15 minutes to harden.
Step 6: Melt the white chocolate
Place the white chocolate pieces into a heatproof bowl and melt in the microwave in 20-second intervals, stirring intermittently, until melted. Set aside to cool.
Step 7: Whisk the incgredients for the filling
Add the cream cheese, heavy cream, 1 cup Biscoff spread, powdered sugar, and lemon juice to the bowl of an electric beater, and whisk on high speed for 3 minutes, or until very light, smooth, and fluffy.
Step 8: Whisk in the melted chocolate
Add the cooled white chocolate to the bowl and whisk until combined.
Step 9: Pour the filling over the base
Remove the base from the freezer and pour over the cream cheese mixture. Smooth out with a spoon.
Step 10: Melt the Biscoff butter
Add 2 tablespoons of Biscoff spread into a bowl and place into the microwave for 10 seconds to melt.
Step 11: Drizzle over the Biscoff
Drizzle the melted Biscoff spread over the cheesecake, then drag a skewer through the mixture to make a tie-dye pattern. Place the cheesecake into the fridge to set for 6 hours.
Step 12: Remove the cheesecake from the tin
Once set, remove the cheesecake from the springform pan and place onto a serving plate.
Step 13: Crumble over the Biscoff cookies
Crumble the remaining Biscoff cookies and sprinkle around the border of the cheesecake.
Step 14: Slice and serve the cheesecake
Slice the cheesecake into pieces and serve.
What is Biscoff, and what flavor does it add to this cheesecake?
Biscoff, short for "Biscuits with Coffee," has a rich and flavorful history that traces its origins to the small Belgian town of Lembeke in 1932. Originally known as Lotus Speculoos, these spiced shortcrust biscuits were created by the Boone brothers, who founded Lotus Bakeries. The distinctive flavor of Biscoff can be attributed to a secret blend of spices, with cinnamon playing a prominent role and lending the cookies a warm and aromatic profile.
The unique taste of Biscoff is characterized by the perfect balance of sweetness and spice. The use of brown sugar, cinnamon, and a touch of nutmeg creates a symphony of flavors that distinguishes Biscoff from other cookies. The crispy texture of the cookies, combined with the warm notes of cinnamon, makes them a delightful accompaniment to coffee or tea. The distinct flavor profile of Biscoff has not only made it a popular treat on its own but has also inspired culinary innovations, such as the creation of Biscoff spread — a creamy, spreadable version of the cookies that can be a versatile ingredient in various desserts, as in this cheesecake.
Can I make mini Biscoff cheesecakes?
Adapting the indulgent Biscoff "cookie butter" cheesecake to create mini cheesecakes is a fantastic idea that adds a touch of individuality to your dessert presentation. The versatility of this recipe lends itself well to adapting the size, providing a charming and convenient option for serving. To achieve this, consider using a muffin tin or individual cheesecake molds lined with paper cupcake liners for easy removal.
To execute the transformation to mini cheesecakes, begin by pressing the Biscoff cookie crust into the base of each cup, creating a firm foundation for each treat. Adjust the quantity of crust mixture proportionally based on the number of mini cheesecakes you plan to make. The creamy cheesecake filling can be evenly distributed among the individual cups and then swirled with the melted Biscoff to create the beautiful topping. Finish the mini indulgent Biscoff "cookie butter" cheesecakes with the crumbled Biscoff biscuits, and enjoy.
- 27 + 8 Biscoff cookies, divided
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 8 ounces white chocolate, broken into pieces
- 16 ounces cream cheese
- 1 ¼ cups heavy cream
- 1 cup + 2 tablespoons Biscoff spread, divided
- ⅓ cup powdered sugar
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- Line a round, 9x9-inch springform cake tin with parchment paper along the base.
- Place 27 Biscoff cookies into a ziplock bag, and use a rolling pin to beat them into a fine crumb.
- Add the Biscoff crumbs and melted butter into a large bowl and mix until a wet sand mixture forms.
- Spoon the crumb mixture into the prepared cake tin.
- Use the back of a spoon to press down and create a firm base, then place the base into the freezer for 15 minutes to harden.
- Place the white chocolate pieces into a heatproof bowl and melt in the microwave in 20-second intervals, stirring intermittently, until melted. Set aside to cool.
- Add the cream cheese, heavy cream, 1 cup Biscoff spread, powdered sugar, and lemon juice to the bowl of an electric beater, and whisk on high speed for 3 minutes, or until very light, smooth, and fluffy.
- Add the cooled white chocolate to the bowl and whisk until combined.
- Remove the base from the freezer and pour over the cream cheese mixture. Smooth out with a spoon.
- Add 2 tablespoons of Biscoff spread into a bowl and place into the microwave for 10 seconds to melt.
- Drizzle the melted Biscoff spread over the cheesecake, then drag a skewer through the mixture to make a tie-dye pattern. Place the cheesecake into the fridge to set for 6 hours.
- Once set, remove the cheesecake from the springform pan and place onto a serving plate.
- Crumble the remaining Biscoff cookies and sprinkle around the border of the cheesecake.
- Slice the cheesecake into pieces and serve.
|Calories per Serving
|652
|Total Fat
|55.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|33.1 g
|Trans Fat
|1.1 g
|Cholesterol
|139.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|35.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.1 g
|Total Sugars
|24.9 g
|Sodium
|269.4 mg
|Protein
|7.2 g