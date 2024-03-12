The Funniest Man V. Food Mishaps

Of all the foods to overwhelm Adam Richman during his time on the show, milkshakes at first seemed to be the most innocent. While visiting Crown Candy Kitchen in St. Louis, Missouri, he was challenged to take on one of the oldest food challenges in the country that just over 50 people have achieved in the past century: drinking a whopping 15 malt shakes in less than 30 minutes.

It should come as no surprise that this feat quickly proved to be more sickly than sweet. Richman soon found himself swamped by the sheer amount of sugar and dairy in the beverage. Even though he got to choose the flavors himself (he opted for vanilla, eggnog, coffee, and a chocolate-coffee mix), and implemented a tactic of mixing each shake so it had a thinner, more milky consistency, it became increasingly tough for him to swallow each beverage.

With just four drinks to go, nausea got the better of Richman, who then had to hurry to the bathroom. Not only did this mean he was disqualified, but the episode had to be censored and adults rather dramatically covered the eyes of nearby children as the milkshake decided to make a reappearance before Richman could make it to the toilet. All told, it was a win for milkshakes and a loss for Richman's stomach.