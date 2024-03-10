Recipes Today Owe A Lot To This 19th Century Cookbook Writer

Imagine baking cookies with a recipe that calls for a goodly amount of molasses and a few liberal handfuls of flour. Such were the inexact directions faced by home cooks before a 19th-century chef named Fannie Farmer said enough was enough.

Farmer was a scientifically-minded woman who started her own cooking school and was a sought-after lecturer at Harvard. She came of age on the cusp of the era when the general public developed a curiosity about the science behind cooking. Farmer published an 1896 cookbook that used precise measurements rather than the common practice of that time, which was a bit of vague instruction that left cooks guessing if they were measuring a dollop or pinch quite the way grandma intended.

"Correct measurements are absolutely necessary to ensure the best results," she wrote in what is now called simply "The Fannie Farmer cookbook." It may seem that she was stating the obvious, but at the time, her cookbook disrupted the engrained way that people formatted recipes. She revolutionized the structure of recipes, and her framework has been in use ever since.

People bought up Farmer's cookbook in a frenzy and its influence was immediate. Even Farmer's culinary mentor, Mary Lincoln, who ran the Boston Cooking School that Farmer had attended, was so influenced by Farmer's call for standardization that she switched her own 1883 cookbook from using directions like "butter about the size of an egg" to a 1902 edition that used cups, ounces, and tablespoons instead.