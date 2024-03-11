18 Essential Words And Phrases To Know At A Japanese Restaurant

Undoubtedly delicious, Japanese cuisine is unique and packed with countless different flavors. It is where we get the fifth taste of umami. It is also somewhat different from what we are used to eating in the West. For starters, there is almost zero baking involved. (Ovens are extremely uncommon in Japanese homes.) Food is far more likely to be grilled or fried or come beautifully laid out atop a bowl of broth. How a dish looks is almost more important than how it tastes in Japanese cooking.

So, it's understandable that the menu at a Japanese restaurant may cause some confusion. You may not know where to start. It is true that some Japanese dishes include raw meat, usually fish, but that is only one small part of it. You can absolutely dine well on food that has been thoroughly cooked at a Japanese restaurant. And if seafood is not your thing, rest assured there are plenty of unfishy options. Japanese cuisine is also fairly accommodating to vegetarian diets as well if you know what to look for. That is where we come in. Allow us to guide you through the most common Japanese words and phrases that you are likely to encounter at a Japanese restaurant.