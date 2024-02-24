What Is Okonomiyaki And How Do You Make It?

When you think about Japanese cuisine, what foods come to mind? Probably sushi, ramen, and tempura are near the top of the list. But what about okonomiyaki? Sometimes called Japanese pizza or Japanese pancakes, okonomiyaki is a little bit of both, and yet, neither at all. It is not trying to imitate Western pizza or pancakes, though it does share certain elements with both.

The word okonomiyaki literally means "whatever you want grilled," and can be topped with anything the diner desires, a quality it shares with pizza. Also, like pizza, okonomiyaki is almost exclusively a savory dish. The base is a batter made from flour and is poured, much like a pancake. It may also be made with thin, crêpe-like layers, but more on that later.

Okonomiyaki can be a delicious mess of multiple sauces and toppings, making it quite different from what Westerners may be used to in Japanese cuisine. Can it be eaten with your hands like pizza? Or a knife and fork like pancakes? Or are chopsticks the best approach? And why does a restaurant trust you to grill your own? There are so many things to cover when it comes to eating okonomiyaki for those who have never tried it. Read on to learn all about this awesome Japanese food that is not to be missed.