Classic Carrot Cake Cupcakes Recipe

These classic carrot cake cupcakes can be customized in many different ways. For example, you can swap the walnuts for pecans or simply leave out the nuts if you need an allergy-friendly option. The raisins can be replaced with cranberries, finely chopped dates, or dried apricots. You can also experiment with folding in crushed pineapple or shredded coconut for a tropical twist. And aside from cinnamon, feel free to add a flavor twist with a pinch of another spice, such as ground nutmeg, ginger, cloves, or allspice.

For a change from cream cheese frosting, consider using vanilla buttercream or a citrus-flavored frosting. Keep in mind that consistency is key, especially if you want to pipe the frosting on top of the cupcakes; if the frosting is not firm enough, try adding more powdered sugar and refrigerating it before use.

These cupcakes can also be adapted for dietary needs. To make them vegan, swap the eggs for 2 chia eggs, and use plant-based cream cheese and butter. The all-purpose flour can also be substituted with gluten-free flour to cater to those with gluten sensitivities. Finally, for a bite-size treat better suited to parties or gatherings, you also have the option to make mini carrot cake cupcakes using a mini muffin tin lined with small cupcake liners. Make sure to adjust the baking time, as these will cook much faster.