14 In-N-Out Burger Hacks

If one fast food outlet has a cult following, its In-N-Out. The restaurant chain has spent over 75 years winning the hearts of West Coasters with its high-quality, affordable burgers, with customers so enthusiastic that they've developed a 'secret' menu of hacks to take In-N-Out's already stellar menu to the next level.

Of course, like most secret menus, these hacks aren't as secret today as they once were. Thanks to the combined efforts of fast food vigilantes on Reddit, YouTube, and TikTok, the majority of hacks are now borderline public knowledge, with In-N-Out itself even adopting several of the best-known for its Not-So-Secret Menu.

But that doesn't mean there aren't more secrets to uncover. While some of the tips shared by fans will get you nothing more than a glare from the In-N-Out worker unlucky enough to take your order, the internet is full of helpful tricks to maximize your meal. From how to get more food for less, to transforming In-N-Out's lackluster fries (sorry, it's sad but true) into something not just edible but downright tasty, make a note of these hacks before placing your next order.