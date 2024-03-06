Hidden Valley Ranch And Cheez-It Crafted A Cheese-Filled Ranch

If any condiment deserves national recognition it's ranch dressing, and while the company that owns Hidden Valley Ranch has nothing to do with food, that hasn't stopped its delicious products from rolling out. Hidden Valley recently announced something special just days before National Ranch Day, which falls on March 10. The famous ranch brand is partnering with Cheez-It to bring a unique flavor mashup to store shelves. "Cheezy Ranch" will be available for $5.99 at Kroger locations in late March and at Walmart stores in April.

Fans will surely go crazy about this mashup, and they are the inspiration behind the partnership. In a statement shared with Mashed, Hidden Valley Ranch marketing director CC Ciafone said, "Ranch fans never cease to amaze us with their creative twists on Hidden Valley Ranch." Ciafone explained how it was consumers combining Hidden Valley Ranch and Cheez-It crackers that sparked this partnership and noted that the company "couldn't be more thrilled to make this dream collaboration a reality!"

Senior brand director for Cheez-It, Cara Tragseiler, also raved about the exciting new possibilities, saying, "For the first time ever, our fans can drizzle the cheezy deliciousness they know and love on just about anything!" reaffirming the truth about Cheez-It crackers being quite versatile.