Hidden Valley Launches A New Dill Pickle-Flavored Ranch

Pickle fans, rejoice! Ranch lovers, be merry! Hidden Valley Ranch, one of the best store-bought ranch dressings, welcomed spring 2023 with a new condiment — dill pickle-flavored ranch dressing (via Cision PRNewswire). This product will join other flavored ranch offerings from Hidden Valley that include Buffalo, Avocado, Cucumber, Bacon, and Southwest, among others.

According to C.C. Ciafone, the marketing director at Hidden Valley Ranch, pickles and ranch are a great match. "The tangy, dill-pickly flavor is the perfect complement to the creamy, savory flavor profile of Hidden Valley Ranch," said Ciafone. This flavor combination definitely makes sense. Ranch makes an awesome dip for fried pickles or a perfect condiment on a chicken sandwich with crisp pickle chips. Hidden Valley Ranch even has a whole section on its website dedicated to ranch pickle recipes. So, why not officially combine the two?

According to findings from market research firm IRI, dill pickle-flavored items are very appealing, especially to consumers under 40 (via The New York Times). This bright flavor can be seen in everything from expected products like chips, popcorn, and dips, to unexpected ones like almonds, pizza, and even dill pickle-flavored falafel from Trader Joe's.