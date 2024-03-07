10 Ingredients That Will Seriously Upgrade Corned Beef And Cabbage

Brisket, chopped cabbage, carrots, peppercorn, potatoes. Many of us already know the basic ingredients for the traditional, quintessential meal of Saint Patrick's Day: corned beef and cabbage. The hearty meat and vegetable dish was developed by some of the earliest Irish immigrants to the United States. The corned in the title comes from the method in which the red meat was cured with big grains, otherwise known as corns, of salt. However, the basic recipe for the holiday meal we recognize today was an improvisation. Back in Ireland, Irish bacon had been the typical protein of choice when throwing together earlier versions of the meal. Since corned beef was cheaper and more prevalent in their new American home, the immigrants adapted the recipe and combined the relatively new meat with roasted veggies to create a different — yet just as delicious — take on the nostalgic meal from their country of origin.

So don't be afraid to take a tip from the Irish ancestors this St. Paddy's Day. It is possible (dare we say, even encouraged) to switch up the traditional and expected. Whether it be an extreme ingredient swap or something as simple as the addition of a basic spice, there are many ways in which you can elevate your celebratory Irish entree this March. From beer to bacon to vegan meat, here are 10 ingredients with the potential to seriously upgrade your corned beef and cabbage.