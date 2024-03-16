Vodka Vs Gin: Everything You Need To Know

Vodka and gin are two of the most classic liquors out there. They are the base liquors of many of the most classic cocktails of all time, from gin and tonics to martinis to screwdrivers. But have you ever wondered how they are different, or even how they are similar? They are both strong, clear liquors that seem to have been around forever, so maybe they are similar. Of course, their flavor profiles are completely different, so they can't be that similar, can they?

Vodka, which is well known for its clear, almost nonexistent flavor, is a great blank canvas for hundreds of different drinks. Gin, on the other hand, has a distinctly botanical taste that is as fresh as it is crisp. From the intriguing history of both of these liquors to their health benefits to the continual debate about whether vodka or gin is better for martinis, this deep dive into both drinks will tell you everything that you need to know.