Diet Coke Vs Regular Coke: Which Should You Choose?

Most regular soda drinkers are either Coca-Cola purists or Pepsi partisans — after all, there's a reason that "Is Pepsi okay?" is such a notoriously polarizing question. Among Coca-Cola devotees, however, are various sub-factions, each committed to a specific Coke flavor above all others. The prevalence of alternatives to the standard recipe, like Coke Zero or Cherry Coke, means that choosing a favorite cola can be more complicated than just sticking to a single soda brand.

Perhaps one of the most difficult decisions facing any prospective buyer is between original-recipe Coca-Cola and the comparatively leaner Diet Coke. As it turns out, there are plenty of reasons to pick one of these two products over the other, many of which simply depend on the purchaser's priorities. Here are the biggest differences between regular Coke and Diet Coke, each of which can help ease the process of choosing between them for anyone still undecided — and even strict adherents to one side might be surprised to learn some of the qualities that make each soda distinct.