Easter Leftover Sandwich With Caper Butter Recipe

While we're calling this an Easter leftover sandwich recipe, what you're really getting here is the bonus of five recipes in one. The first three are for vegetable dishes that would be a great choice to accompany your Easter ham, lamb, or whatever you're serving as the main dish for the holiday meal. As recipe developer Tanika Douglas tells us, "I personally chose roasted carrots for their sweetness, chard for its earthiness, and peas for their vibrant green flavor."

The fourth extra recipe is for a compound butter flavored with capers, which is used here as a sandwich spread but would also work well as a topper for steak or baked potatoes. Finally, the main event is a leftovers sandwich, where you put all of these ingredients together with some sliced roast ham and your choice of bread. As Douglas says of this day-after-Easter dish, "The melange of flavors pairs beautifully with the briny caper butter and salty, savory ham."