Easter Leftover Sandwich With Caper Butter Recipe
While we're calling this an Easter leftover sandwich recipe, what you're really getting here is the bonus of five recipes in one. The first three are for vegetable dishes that would be a great choice to accompany your Easter ham, lamb, or whatever you're serving as the main dish for the holiday meal. As recipe developer Tanika Douglas tells us, "I personally chose roasted carrots for their sweetness, chard for its earthiness, and peas for their vibrant green flavor."
The fourth extra recipe is for a compound butter flavored with capers, which is used here as a sandwich spread but would also work well as a topper for steak or baked potatoes. Finally, the main event is a leftovers sandwich, where you put all of these ingredients together with some sliced roast ham and your choice of bread. As Douglas says of this day-after-Easter dish, "The melange of flavors pairs beautifully with the briny caper butter and salty, savory ham."
Assemble the ingredients for your Easter leftover sandwich with caper butter
For the trio of vegetable dishes featured in this sandwich, you'll need carrots, chard, sugar snap peas, and olive oil for cooking. The caper butter is made with unsalted butter, capers, parsley, salt, and black pepper, while you'll also use white bread and baked ham to complete the sandwich.
Step 1: Turn on the oven
Preheat oven to 390 F.
Step 2: Line a sheet pan
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Add the carrots to the pan
Add carrot batons and 1 tablespoon olive oil to the pan and toss to combine.
Step 4: Cook the carrots
Place carrots into the oven to roast for 25 minutes, or until tender and caramelized. Set aside or refrigerate until ready to use.
Step 5: Add the chard to a frying pan
Meanwhile, add chard and remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil to a skillet and place over medium heat.
Step 6: Cook the chard
Saute chard for 3 minutes, until wilted, and set aside or refrigerate until ready to use.
Step 7: Boil a pot of water
Fill a medium-sized pot with water, place a steamer basket on top, and bring to a boil over high heat.
Step 8: Steam the peas
Add sugar snap peas to the steamer basket, cover with a lid, and steam for 2 minutes, or until vibrant green and tender. Set aside or refrigerate until ready to use.
Step 9: Combine the compound butter ingredients
Place softened butter, capers, parsley, salt, and pepper into a small bowl.
Step 10: Mix the compound butter
Mix with a fork until well combined.
Step 11: Butter the bread
Spread caper butter generously over 2 slices of bread.
Step 12: Layer the bread with vegetables and meat
Top 1 slice of bread with the some of the roasted carrots, steamed sugar snap peas, 2 ham slices, and sauteed chard.
Step 13: Close the sandwich, and repeat
Top the sandwich with the other slice of buttered bread. Repeat the buttering and layering process to make 4 sandwiches.
Step 14: Slice the sandwiches
Cut each sandwich in half, and serve right away.
What Easter leftovers can I use in a sandwich?
If you already have your Easter dinner all planned out and are looking for something to do with the leftovers you'll inevitably have the next day, rest assured that you can make this sandwich with different ingredients than the ones listed here. Douglas' suggestions include buttered corn kernels, which would give the sandwich "a lovely sweetness," and sauteed spinach with garlic and lemon. "Roasted pumpkin would also work fabulously with its caramelized, nutty flavor, and it would add heartiness to the sandwich," she adds.
The ham, too, can be swapped out for roast chicken, turkey, beef, or even lamb, AKA the Other Easter Entree — although in this instance Douglas recommends adding a drizzle of leftover mint sauce for "a pop of herby freshness." You could even omit the meat entirely and let the vegetables star in the show, or perhaps substitute some of those sliced hard-boiled eggs you may also have left after the Easter holiday.
What does caper butter taste like, and can I use anything instead of capers?
There are numerous types of compound butters out there, ranging from basic garlic butter to more complex flavored butters with curry paste, red wine, and sardines. Douglas, however, likes to make compound butter with capers to showcase their punchy, complex flavor and briny saltiness. "While capers can often be divisive, the butter mellows their intensity, so I highly recommend trying this butter even if you aren't the biggest caper fan," Douglas assures, adding that you can add just a spoonful of capers at a time and adjust the butter to taste.
If you're out of this ingredient, common caper substitutes include chopped green olives, thyme, or minced dill pickles. You could even add a little anchovy paste or even a splash of fish sauce to add a different kind of brine. Douglas notes that you can also swap out the fresh parsley used in this compound butter for chopped chives or dill if you prefer either of these herbs.
- 3 carrots, peeled and sliced lengthwise into batons
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 cups roughly chopped chard
- 2 cups sugar snap peas, trimmed and strings removed
- 7 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- 2 tablespoons capers, roughly chopped
- ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 8 slices white bread
- 8 slices baked ham
|Calories per Serving
|534
|Total Fat
|34.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|14.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|85.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|39.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.2 g
|Total Sugars
|8.3 g
|Sodium
|908.1 mg
|Protein
|18.1 g