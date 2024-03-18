12 Chain Restaurant Chicken Salad Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customers

For a lakeside trip or scenic stroll on the beach (can you tell summer is on our minds?), portable foods that you can stow away in a cooler are ideal. Arguably one of the tastiest to have in your picnic basket is chicken salad, an American staple that's as humble and nourishing as it is variable. Traditionally made with a mayonnaise dressing, the tender chicken can be diced, chopped, or shredded, with mix-ins that compliment just about any bed of greens or toasted bread in existence. Between grapes and minced almonds, garden herbs and celery, the seemingly endless possibilities allow culinary experimentation to flourish.

Craving the creamy dish but not the cleanup in the kitchen? You'll be able to order it lickety-split from many a restaurant chain, and it turns out that the options are generous. To that end, we sought to settle on which franchises make the best chicken salad — and which ones make the sort of chicken salad you may want to avoid. Your Aunt Rhoda may or may not corner the competition no matter how good number one is, but this guide will surely come in handy when a quick fix is in order. So, we took a look at 12 readily available chain restaurant takes on chicken salad and, based on the opinions of paying customers, ranked them in order from worst to first.