Why You Need To Drain Ricotta When Making Lasagna

Let's be honest, making lasagna is a time-consuming (but worthwhile) exercise. You would be forgiven if, in your anticipation, you make a few mistakes in the interest of saving time. One such error, according to Mashed recipe contributor Maren Epstein, is spooning ricotta onto your lasagna without draining it first.

Making lasagna isn't just about balancing layers; it's about balancing textures, as well. The ideal lasagna should have a golden, crispy topping that's created by browning your favorite cheeses. After your fork breaks through that top crust, it should meet with structurally sound layers of filling and cheese, separated by perfectly cooked pasta sheets. It's that combination of crisp and tender, as well as the hearty mix of cheese and meat, that makes lasagna a comfort food supper staple.

Achieving equilibrium between tenderness and structural integrity is already a bit of a tightrope walk. That's why it's important to give yourself as many advantages as you possibly can, especially when it comes to removing excess moisture before and during the cooking process. Epstein explains that if ricotta isn't drained as part of the prep, "the moisture in the ricotta causes the lasagna to fall apart."