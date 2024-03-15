How Long Will Leftover Copycat DoubleTree Cookies Last?

Travel can be stressful, but those who stay at a DoubleTree hotel can rely on one comfort waiting for them upon check-in: a warm chocolate chip cookie. It's a signature treat for the chain that no doubt encourages loyalty among frequent travelers. Fortunately, you don't have to fork over the cost of a hotel room every time the desire for this delicious snack hits. If you use the DoubleTree cookie recipe created by Mashed developer Melissa Olivieri, you can enjoy them right at home. But how long can these tasty snacks stick around for after baking?

When stored correctly, DoubleTree chocolate chip cookies will last about a week at room temperature. After that is when Olivieri says the "stale" taste starts to set in. Home bakers should ensure the cookies have fully cooled — which may take an hour or more — before storing them in an airtight container.

Baked goods continuously release steam as they cool, and packing them up before this process ends can cause moisture to build up inside of the container. This can cause your cookies to go stale or turn moldy far sooner than they would otherwise.