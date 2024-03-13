Why You Should Use Demerara Sugar In Your Irish Coffee, According To A Cocktail Expert

In the quest to create the most delicious Irish coffee ever, we spoke to Molly Horn, manager of cocktail strategy at Total Wine & More. She revealed the secret to elevating this classic libation: the addition of Demerara sugar. As Horn told Mashed, this sweet element brings a more pleasant palate to the caffeinated, boozy beverage by mellowing out the innate bitterness of coffee and Irish whiskey.

Many conventional Irish coffee recipes call for brown sugar to be dissolved into the coffee-meets-whiskey concoction. The sugar serves to harmonize the diverse elements, resulting in a well-rounded potable that can be enjoyed on St. Paddy's Day or any other occasion. Horn emphasizes the importance of balance, asserting that the acidity of hot coffee and the gentle aura of Irish whiskey find their equilibrium with a spoonful of sugar. Demerara sugar, Horn's sweetener of choice, is hailed for its mild, rich flavor and naturally tanned hue. Though it is often mistaken for a variety of brown sugar, there are some real differences between Demerara sugar and brown sugar, including the addition of molasses to the latter.

Understanding the unique qualities of Demerara sugar is crucial to appreciating its role in enhancing the caife Gaelach experience. The light-brown, partially refined sugar, which originates from the Demerara region in Guyana, boasts large, golden crystals and a caramel-like flavor. Its distinct characteristics make it ideal for enhancing the Irish coffee without overpowering the delicate essence of the distilled spirit.