How Did The Baked Alaska Get Its Name?

Baked Alaska, the dome-shaped dessert renowned for its grandiose appearance, has origin stories as diverse as its flavors and textures. The iconic cake, also known as "omelette norvégienne" or "glace au four" in French, garnered acclaim in the late 1800s. The etymology of the name "baked Alaska" is a subject of debate, but the most widely accepted explanation points to its association with the largest state in the U.S. Some believe it was inspired by the 1867 purchase of Alaska from Russia.

The concept of combining hot and cold elements in this context can be traced back to the 18th century. But it was French pastry chef Charles Ranhofer, who worked at Delmonico's Restaurant in New York City, who is often credited with popularizing the dish as we now know it. In the late 19th century, Delmonico's was a trendsetting establishment, responsible for everything from changing the way we set tables to introducing Delmonico steak.

Ranhofer was admired for his extravagant innovations. Indeed, as legend has it, journalist George Sala enjoyed the cake and affirmed, "The 'Alaska' is a baked ice. The nucleus or core of the entremets is an ice cream surrounded by an envelope of carefully whipped cream, which, just before the dainty dish is served, is popped into the oven or brought under the scorching influence of a red hot salamander," as recounted by NPR.