Sriracha Brands Ranked Worst To Best

We love Frank's RedHot. Unfortunately, we do not love the brand's sriracha. For lack of a better description, it tastes like Frank's RedHot thicker and less flavorful. By this, we mean instead of creating a new hot sauce, the company literally just threw some Frank's RedHot into a different container and thickened it to match the consistency of sriracha. This may not be far from how the company made it, as Frank's RedHot is the first ingredient in this sriracha.

Because this hot sauce is from Frank's, it has a cayenne pepper base and not a jalapeño one like most of the other sauces. Additionally, Frank's RedHot base contains distilled vinegar, water, salt, and garlic powder. The company also added sugar, soy sauce, carrot fiber, sesame oil, garlic powder, paprika, spices, xanthan gum, soy lecithin, and natural flavors to complete the recipe.

The result is a sour and not-all-that-peppery hot sauce that is frankly not particularly hot either. Frank's RedHot Sriracha is thick like ketchup and deep red, the opposite of the thin and light original Frank's RedHot. The beauty of Frank's RedHot is the combination of tangy pepper and spices, but that gets lost in this blend. Instead, we ended up with a thick to the point of gloopy sauce that is more vinegary than it is flavorful.