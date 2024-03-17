Starbucks' Shaken Espresso Vs Italy's Shakerato: What's The Difference?

When it's hot out (or even when it's not), an iced coffee can kick-start your day. There are so many varieties of this chilled beverage that it's easy to conflate them sometimes, as with Starbucks' shaken espresso and the shakerato. Both drinks are shaken with ice, and both incorporate a mix of cold espresso and a sweetener. There are, however, two key aspects that set them apart — the inclusion of milk and where the ice ends up after shaking.

While a Starbucks shaken espresso is pretty easy to come by since it's, well... served at Starbucks, you may have to head to an Italian restaurant to pick up a shakerato. Alternatively, you could use this as an excuse to hop on a plane to Italy. One thing the drinks have in common is that they can be made at home, requiring few ingredients and minimal equipment, so you'll be able to sample them both and pick your favorite.