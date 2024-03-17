11 Costco Foods That Don't Taste Like They Used To, According To Reddit

Arguably the most popular product from the Costco bakery is its muffins — the richest of which is the department's famous Double Chocolate flavor. However, many Reddit users claim that the more recently baked cocoa breakfast treats with the gigantic hunks of chocolate mixed in are not what they used to be.

Reports that Costco's Double Chocolate Muffins taste "different" litter Reddit, with consumers pointing out aspects such as dryness, a fake chocolate taste, or — the most bizarre claim of all — that the pastries contain a noticeable banana flavor. "Yeah. I'm not sure why but it's been a thing for the last several years," confirmed a Reddit user recently under r/Costco, "of that they all taste like banana." The disappointment in the "new" taste of the muffins extends to other platforms, as well. One commenter on Costcuisine shared that the double chocolates are "definitely really different now" and have ultimately been reduced to a product akin to "dry chocolate cake."

While we can't pinpoint the reason behind every mysterious change-of-taste plaguing the new variants, one alleged employee on Reddit shed a bit of light on the potential cause of one of them. "Recipe is the same," they explained, "but the chocolate chunks we use are from a different vendor." As to the lingering banana aftertaste, however? Some suspect it might be a new additive, but this is all speculation. We guess we'll have to wait and see when (or if) the truth comes out.