Why Wendy's Discontinued The Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger
With the Baconator and its six strips of bacon already reigning supreme on the Wendy's menu, it's hard to imagine the restaurant being able to showcase bacon as a burger topping in an even bigger way. However, in 2021, the self-proclaimed number-one seller of bacon cheeseburgers did exactly that when it introduced the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger. Described as a "pub-fare style sandwich," this bacon celebration featured up to a trio of Wendy's famous square burger patties topped with both Applewood smoked bacon and a brand new bacon sauce in addition to traditional American cheese, crispy onions, and a pimento cheese-inspired cheddar cheese spread, all of which was piled in between a toasted cheddar bun.
"This burger has a plethora of flavor," said YouTuber The Endorsement, who awarded the handheld an impressive 93 out of 100. Meanwhile, YouTuber Peep This Out gave it a "rock solid 10 out of 10" in their evaluation. Yet, with such glowing reviews, the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger was retired from the menu less than a year after its debut in the summer of 2022, which one might consider a strange move for a restaurant that claims it's "a lot obsessed" with bacon. What gives?
Apparently, not much. According to a memo that was allegedly sent to stores in 2022 and later posted to Reddit, the discontinuation of the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger was simply to make room for the long-awaited return of the Pretzel Bacon Pub Burger.
The Wendy's Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger was never meant to last
As with many other beloved fast food items that sadly disappeared, the end of the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger's stint on Wendy's menu left fans of the gluttonous handheld feeling sad and a bit lost. "My light dimmed a little when I found out Wendy's took away the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger," X user @Shznti wrote shortly after the burger was discontinued. However, had they understood ahead of time that the burger wasn't meant to last, perhaps at least some of their disappointment could have been alleviated.
Wendy's Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger was launched as part of the chain's "Made to Crave menu" that was initially introduced in 2019. The idea behind the menu was to offer customers the chance to indulge in craveable sandwiches featuring trendy flavors for longer than the one or two months that have become industry standard (although taking advantage of seasonal ingredients provides a practical reason for these limited-time menu items). As Wendy's explained on its website when the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger debuted, it is "always looking for opportunities to up the ante and deliver new experiences our fans are craving, which is why you'll never see a product stay on the Made to Crave line for too long." Just as the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger was discontinued to bring back another beloved Made to Crave menu item, the rotation of items on this special menu could lead to a return someday.