Why Wendy's Discontinued The Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger

With the Baconator and its six strips of bacon already reigning supreme on the Wendy's menu, it's hard to imagine the restaurant being able to showcase bacon as a burger topping in an even bigger way. However, in 2021, the self-proclaimed number-one seller of bacon cheeseburgers did exactly that when it introduced the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger. Described as a "pub-fare style sandwich," this bacon celebration featured up to a trio of Wendy's famous square burger patties topped with both Applewood smoked bacon and a brand new bacon sauce in addition to traditional American cheese, crispy onions, and a pimento cheese-inspired cheddar cheese spread, all of which was piled in between a toasted cheddar bun.

"This burger has a plethora of flavor," said YouTuber The Endorsement, who awarded the handheld an impressive 93 out of 100. Meanwhile, YouTuber Peep This Out gave it a "rock solid 10 out of 10" in their evaluation. Yet, with such glowing reviews, the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger was retired from the menu less than a year after its debut in the summer of 2022, which one might consider a strange move for a restaurant that claims it's "a lot obsessed" with bacon. What gives?

Apparently, not much. According to a memo that was allegedly sent to stores in 2022 and later posted to Reddit, the discontinuation of the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger was simply to make room for the long-awaited return of the Pretzel Bacon Pub Burger.