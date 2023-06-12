The Practical Reason Fast Food Chains Have Limited-Time Menu Items

Limited-time offers (LTO) are an essential part of growing your business in the fast-food industry. According to Gordon Food Service, new food items "change up the menu experience, giving customers a reason to come back." An LTO also lets you test a consumer's response to possible permanent menu expansion with new food options. It also shows your customer that your establishment can stay on top of trends. However, the most practical reason to switch up menu items is that LTOs allow a fast-food chain to take advantage of seasonal foods.

When the summer season hits, people are more inclined to order certain items. For example, the Chicago Tribune reports that "restaurant customers were 3.36 times more likely to purchase ice cream from June to August than from December to February."

Consequently, during the summer months, the practical thing to do is to add cold LTO items like frozen desserts or fresh salads. Conversely, during the winter season, it is a wise idea to focus on items such as hot chocolate or soup.