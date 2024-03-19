Ricotta Vs Mascarpone: How Are These Italian Cheeses Different?

First, let's establish what ricotta is, exactly. Its ingredients are shockingly simple: traditionally made from whey (usually from a cow's milk), vinegar, and salt. Whey is a byproduct of cheesemaking; it's the separated liquid left over after milk has been curdled and strained. Because it's made from whey rather than milk, one thing you may not have known about ricotta is that some say it doesn't count as cheese. But, it's in a unique category as a whey cheese. Ricotta translates to "recooked" because the whey has already been heated once during the initial cheesemaking process, and then again to make ricotta. The whey is heated in a pot, and once it hits the appropriate temperature, it is doused with vinegar. This produces the micro-curds from the residual proteins. After the curds are formed, the cheese is left to drain for several hours and then seasoned with salt for flavor.

The result is a slightly gritty but creamy texture, almost like a fine curd cottage cheese. The flavor from such simple ingredients is a very mild, milky flavor. Only a very small ratio of vinegar is added, so ricotta doesn't take on its pungent, acidic qualities. Given its creamy texture and flavor, ricotta often replaces traditional bechamel sauce in a lasagna or is used in stuffed pasta dishes like manicotti. But it has a sweet side, too — ricotta can be used as the filling for authentic Italian cannoli and cheesecake.