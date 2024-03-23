For Iced Coffee, Do You Chill Java Quickly Or Slowly? We Asked An Expert

Whether you're new to home brewing or moved away from instant long ago, getting that perfect iced coffee can still feel like a secret you're not privy to. Recently, Mashed spoke with Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, a coffee expert and ex-barista who shares tips on brewing great coffee at home via his website, Home Coffee Expert, about his technique for cooling your hot java. "You want to pour your hot coffee straight onto the ice to cool it as fast as possible," he explains.

If you're worried about the hot liquid melting the ice and spoiling that coffee shop aesthetic, there are ways around it. While it's true that the heat of the java will melt the ice fairly quickly, you can always transfer the cooled coffee to another ice-filled glass. Alternatively, add more ice before serving if you don't fancy doing extra dishes.

He also advised what not to do: "If you put your coffee in the fridge to cool gradually ... it will oxidize and probably taste stale." Using the fridge might seem like a great idea if you're brewing a large amount of coffee for use throughout the day, but the taste will suffer if it's kept in an open container. You can alleviate this by storing the java in an airtight container, slowing the oxidization process. Still, serving immediately will give maximum freshness.