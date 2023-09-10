Tired Of Watered-Down Cold Brew? Try Coffee Ice Cubes

The secret to the perfect iced coffee doesn't actually lie in the coffee beans or the roast itself. While the quality of the grounds is important for that bold flavor and smooth finish, a great cup of coffee can easily be ruined by adding ice cubes. While some people are able to enjoyably consume cold coffees in the most frigid winter months, most iced coffees are sought-after on those warm days because they are a more refreshing way to get that caffeine fix. However, as soon as the hot sun starts to melt those ice cubes, your drink begins to deteriorate in flavor.

Before you know it, your cold brew will taste watered-down, weak, and sour. While brewing weak coffee can mess up your cup of joe, making your brew extra strong to combat the melting ice isn't your only solution. Instead, making coffee ice cubes will not only prevent that watery and weak coffee flavor, but will also boost the caffeine content in your single cup of cold brew.

Making coffee ice cubes is a very simple process that can actually help you utilize any day-old coffee you may have sitting in your pot. You'll need ice trays, a relatively flat space in your freezer, and a few hours for the coffee cubes to freeze. Then, you'll be able to add them to any cold coffee drink without the fear of them melting.