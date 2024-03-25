What's The Best Store-Bought Caesar Salad Dressing?

The origins of the first Caesar salad are disputed, but most versions that have been adapted since then usually contain at least most of the following ingredients: fresh parmesan cheese, olive oil, lemon juice, egg, Worcestershire sauce, and anchovies. Many also include Dijon mustard in the lineup. Ken's doesn't use all of these ingredients, but we found that the ingredient list was still perfectly balanced and tasted like authentic Caesar dressing.

Perhaps what helps Ken's version stand out is that the use of actual egg yolk (which not all store-bought Caesar dressings have) keeps it wonderfully creamy. It also includes parmesan and anchovies, which pack a ton of umami flavors. (Note that, in addition to containing a dairy product, it isn't safe for those with a fish allergy.) We also appreciate the balance between vinegar and lemon juice for pronounced but not overwhelming tanginess.

These major pros are likely why we don't mind that the dressing goes light on one seemingly key ingredient and omits another: olive oil and Worcestershire sauce, respectively. Less than 2% of Ken's dressing is made up of olive oil. Instead, it uses soybean oil as the main fat. This could be for flavor neutrality or some other manufacturing reason, but we clearly didn't miss it. Worcestershire also usually makes an appearance in Caesars, but the balance of savory and sour flavors made it redundant here. Ken's Caesar dressing can be found in many major grocery chains, including Walmart, Kroger, and Food Lion.