Imitation Lobster Vs Imitation Crab: What's The Difference?

The word "imitation" often has a bad connotation, especially when it comes to food. No one wants an imposter on their plate, they want the real thing. Still, some foods are routinely accepted as stand-ins for the original. From truffle oil to the blueberries in your boxed muffin mix, not every food is entirely what it claims to be, which is what makes imitation seafood stand out from the rest.

Imitation crab is one of the more common and openly labeled replacement foods on the market. Its cousin, imitation lobster, is not seen quite as often but occupies the same space as a consumable that is clearly not authentic, but widely accepted. How did these shellfish get the seal of approval from consumers? And what differentiates them from each other? The answer begins in 12th-century Japan, and the links between these imposter shellfish are even closer than those between the creatures they emulate.