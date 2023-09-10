Everything You Need To Know About Cooking Imitation Crab

Chances are you've heard of it, eaten it, and enjoyed it — but you still might not really know what imitation crab is or how to cook with it. Even if you've never picked up a pack and tried to implement it into a recipe at home, you've likely eaten plenty of imitation crab if you regularly visit Asian restaurants. The delicious product was first developed in Japan in the 1970s as an affordable, seafood-based alternative to crab meat. Since then, it has become a staple in restaurants and kitchens around the world, used in everything from California rolls to salads and stir-fries.

Yes, it's right there in the name: It's not actually crab meat. But what exactly is it? How do you cook with it? How do you store it? Do people with allergies have to stay away? We're covering everything you need to know about cooking imitation crab, so you can start using this convenient and delicious ingredient in your kitchen.