These 12 Hot Dogs Use Only The Best, High-Quality Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few foods conjure up thoughts of backyard BBQs and summertime fun in the same way that hot dogs do, and it's no secret that they're pretty universally loved. What else is universally loved? The other kind of dogs, our faithful canine companions that make life oh-so-much-better. Here's some food for thought: Most hot dogs are so full of salt, additives, and other questionable ingredients that the American Kennel Club actually recommends that you don't feed your canine BFF hot dogs. They say that even one might cause some serious gastrointestinal problems for poor pupper, and add that you definitely shouldn't give in to those puppy dog eyes.

If hot dogs aren't great for pupper, what does that mean for you and your human family? It's no secret that hot dogs have a reputation as a bit of a mystery meat, and that there can be all kinds of things hidden in those meat tubes. But don't worry, there's good news here, too.

The enduring popularity of hot dogs means that more and more companies are adding their own versions of these delicious dogs to grocery store shelves — and that means there are some really good options out there. Interested in which hot dogs you can safely buy and feed your family, without having to feel guilty about it? Let's talk. (And while you're here, don't forget to check out our take on the best and worst ways to cook hot dogs.)