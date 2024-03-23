6 Popular Costco Soups, Ranked Worst To Best

In the winter months, Costco dedicates a whole aisle of chest refrigerators to showcase prepared soups. All look savory and delicious, but you may want to know which one is the tastiest of all. When I tried six of the most popular varieties, I learned that none of these soups will let you down. Ultimately, they're all yummy and require almost no cleanup. Most of them come in plastic tubs that go straight into the microwave for a few minutes. If you don't want to get a bowl dirty, you could even conceivably eat the soup straight out of the tub with a spoon. That's especially handy if you're feeling under the weather.

Here, I've ranked each product according to a variety of factors, starting with taste. Your favorite will depend on the flavors you like best, and may not coincide with ours. That's okay — different strokes for different folks, after all. I've also included a description of the ingredients, texture, and price of each product so you can choose accordingly even if we have different soup opinions. I also got my kids involved. My four-year-old consistently gave most soups an "Ewww-gaud!" rating, though he ate two spoonfuls of the tomato basil. My eight-year-old, also an openly picky eater, surprised me by giving the gumbo a seven out of 10, though no soup received a perfect score on his scale. My main takeaway: adults will probably find more to like in Costco's refrigerated soup aisle than their kids.