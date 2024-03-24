The Ideal Way To Store Sliced Tomatoes

As far as selecting the best food storage container for your tomato slices, you'll want to choose the right fit for your budget and sizing needs. From there, be sure to drain your slices of any liquid as discarding the excess tomato juice will further preserve their freshness.

In addition to where — and in what type of container — you store your sliced tomatoes, it also matters how you wrap the slices, and prep them for the refrigerator. For example, if you've opted to slice your tomato in half, you can either place the cut side of the tomato on a paper towel or cover the entire portion in plastic wrap before storing it in the refrigerator. In this instance, it may not require an airtight container if you've wrapped it instead.

If you've been perfecting your tomato-slicing technique, resulting in entire fruit being sliced, it's best to get your leftovers into an airtight container and then into the refrigerator as soon as possible. While it's always important to keep your tomato slices cool when storing them, you may not enjoy them as much fresh out of the refrigerator when they are still cold. Instead, rehabilitate your slices by taking them out of the refrigerator a half hour prior to use.

No matter how you choose to slice, and store your tomatoes, don't sleep on these delicious vegetables to add flavor, color, and freshness to your next tomato-infused meal.