Shady Things About Olive Garden's Menu

Olive Garden is one of Americans' favorite places to eat out, whether it's for a weekday dinner, casual lunch, or special occasion. Evoking homestyle favorites and a generalized Italian sensibility in serving up pasta dishes, fried appetizers, and decadent desserts, it ranks with the likes of Red Lobster and The Cheesecake Factory as one of the most popular and indulgent restaurants found in hundreds of cities across the United States. (Texas in particular is home to the most Olive Gardens in the country.)

But alongside the simmering red sauce, flavorful meatballs, and baskets of warm and buttery breadsticks, Olive Garden's kitchens offer some uncomfortable truths and unpalatable secrets. To serve hundreds of customers a day as quickly, efficiently, and consistently as possible, the chain has to run like a well-oiled machine. Numerous corporate-ordered procedures are in place to make Olive Garden both pleasant and popular. Many of these standard operating procedures disappoint those who think Olive Garden is a unique eatery, or are expecting a scratch-made meal like they'd find in a quaint kitchen in an idealized Italy. Here are the most discomfiting and shady things about Olive Garden's legendary food, including the famous breadsticks and salads.