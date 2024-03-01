This State Has The Most Olive Garden Restaurants In The US

Olive Garden is known for many things, including its giant pasta portions, sometimes loose definition of Italian food, and wild offerings such as the iconic Never Ending Pasta promotion. The restaurant is also pretty much ubiquitous, with one seemingly located near every strip mall across Middle America. There are currently over 900 Olive Gardens in North America, but one state has more than any other. According to ScrapeHero, Texas is host to 109 Olive Gardens, about 12% of the total number of U.S. Olive Gardens.

Texas is famous for its diverse food culture, particularly barbecue and Tex-Mex, so this might seem a little bit out of left field, but as the saying goes, everything is bigger in Texas, so perhaps it's no real wonder that a restaurant chain renowned for its huge portions would be popular in the Lone Star State. Still, the fact that Texas has so many Olive Gardens likely has more to do with its population and its vast size than anything else.